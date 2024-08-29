Entertainment

Entertainment
0

Adanma Luke issues tearful apology after tragic death of Junior Pope and crew members

IMG 20240829 095643 Jnr Pope

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: StarrFm

Nollywood actress Adanma Luke has apologized for the tragic boat accident on April 10, 2024, that killed actor Junior Pope and four crew members during her film's production. In a tearful video, she expressed deep sorrow and took responsibility, pleading for forgiveness amid widespread mourning and criticism.



Source: StarrFm