Adina's new track 'Emergency' surging in popularity

Adina

Ghanaian artist Adina is captivating music enthusiasts once again with her latest single, "Emergency," which is swiftly climbing charts and gaining significant traction on radio.

Featuring an infectious Afro-Amapiano rhythm and a catchy hook, "Emergency" is garnering rave reviews and swiftly becoming a fan favorite.



The song highlights Adina's versatility and knack for delivering melodies that resonate deeply with listeners.



Both fans and critics are lauding Adina for her exceptional talent and for injecting a fresh and dynamic vibe into the music scene.



Social media feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Adina's captivating performance on the track.

Adina's commanding vocal ability and undeniable charm reaffirm her status as one of Ghana's premier vocalists. Renowned for her soulful tone and emotive delivery, Adina continues to enthrall audiences with her music.



"Emergency" marks Adina's triumphant comeback, and fans are thrilled to have a new hit from the talented singer.



Stream "Emergency" below



