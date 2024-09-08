Adwoa Smart’s 20K wig allegedly stolen on her way to Maame Dokono’s 80th birthday party

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: ghanaweekend.com
Veteran actress Adwoa Smart revealed a surprising incident at Maame Dokono’s 80th birthday party and book launch on September 7, 2024.
Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Adwoa Smart humorously shared that her GH₵20,000 wig went missing on her way to the event.
She discovered the loss upon arrival at the venue but narrated the ordeal with light-heartedness, adding a humorous touch to the memorable occasion.
Read full article
Source: ghanaweekend.com