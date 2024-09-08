Entertainment

Adwoa Smart’s 20K wig allegedly stolen on her way to Maame Dokono’s 80th birthday party

Stolen Screenshot 2024 09 08 122432.png Adwoa Smart

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: ghanaweekend.com

Veteran actress Adwoa Smart revealed a surprising incident at Maame Dokono’s 80th birthday party and book launch on September 7, 2024.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Adwoa Smart humorously shared that her GH₵20,000 wig went missing on her way to the event.

She discovered the loss upon arrival at the venue but narrated the ordeal with light-heartedness, adding a humorous touch to the memorable occasion.

