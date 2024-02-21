Afriyie Wutah deems afrobeats as a branch of highlife,

Afriyie wutah

Ghanaian musician, Afriyie Wutah, has argued that afrobeats is a branch of Highlife.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, Afriyie revealed that he is working on an EP, with eight songs set to be released in the first quarter, aiming for a summer debut.



Afriyie Wutah explained that the EP explores Ghana's Highlife and its subgenres, stating, "I tried to explore our Highlife and its subgenres."



He emphasised the historical connection between Highlife and Afrobeats, considering Afrobeats as a variation or branch of Ghana's Highlife heritage.

He also noted that today's popular music called Afrobeats is essentially a contemporary expression of the country's Highlife tradition, tailored to appeal to the current generation.



Reflecting on the marginalisation of classic Highlife music due to the influence of foreign genres like Dancehall, Afriyie Wutah highlighted the resurgence of Highlife in contemporary melodies used by artists. He mentioned examples like Kuami Eugene's Highlife creativity and Safo Newman's unique approach to melody and composition in his hit song "Akokoa."



While acknowledging the challenges faced by Highlife in the industry, Afriyie Wutah expressed optimism about its gradual comeback, stating, "But gradually it’s picking up, and I think it’s better now than it was about 10 years ago."