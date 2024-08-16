AfroFuture shifted to 2025

In December, the much-anticipated AfroFuture music festival, formerly Afrochella, will not be one of the activities to mark the Yuletide as has been the tradition. Instead, a new event, Culture Beach Jam will fill its slot.

However, AfroFuture which celebrates Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant works of African creatives and entrepreneurs will happen in January 2025.



This announcement was made by organizers of the festival, Culture Management Group LLC, through a press release.



According to the statement, the rescheduling is part of a broader strategy to introduce the two-day Culture Beach Jam which comes off on December 28-29, 2024 as a precursor to the main AfroFuture festival.



“This intimate and immersive beach concert series will light up the shores of Accra Polo Beach, accommodating up to 8,000 attendees,” the organizers stated.



“Culture Beach Jam promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring exclusive art installations, cutting-edge music, vibrant fashion showcases, and diverse food vendors, all curated to celebrate the richness of African culture.”

Culture Beach Jam is expected to be a spectacular curtain-raiser, setting the tone for what promises to be the biggest and most vibrant AfroFuture festival yet.



The main event, which has grown into a cornerstone of African cultural celebration, will return in 2025 with dynamic performances, cultural experiences at El Wak Stadium, Accra.



In addition to its grand return, AfroFuture is set to expand beyond Ghana, embarking on a tour across several African countries.



“In an unprecedented move, AfroFuture is expanding its reach beyond Ghana, embarking on an ambitious journey across the African continent.



“From Côte D’Ivoire to Senegal, Rwanda to South Africa, Morocco to Egypt—AfroFuture is on a mission to unite and celebrate the diverse and vibrant cultures that make Africa extraordinary,” the press release stated.



