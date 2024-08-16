Entertainment

0

AfroFuture shifted to 2025

IMG 20240816 082246 This announcement was made by organizers of the festival, Culture Management Group LLC

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In December, the much-anticipated AfroFuture music festival, formerly Afrochella, will not be one of the activities to mark the Yuletide as has been the tradition. Instead, a new event, Culture Beach Jam will fill its slot.

