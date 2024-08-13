Entertainment

Afrobeats uninspiring, out of touch with Africa's plight: Buju Banton critiques

Buju Banton @ Buju Banton

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Buju Banton criticized Afrobeats on *Drink Champs*, calling its themes "fu—ery" and challenging hosts to name an uplifting song from the genre. He lamented that Afrobeats fails to address Africa's struggles, unlike reggae, and criticized African artists for not connecting with Jamaica and focusing on money over meaningful impact.



Source: Classfmonline