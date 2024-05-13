Afronitaa and Abigail eye Britain's Got Talent semi-finals

Afronitaa and Abigail [Credit: Facebook/Britain's Got Talent]

Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa is optimistic about her and partner Abigail's chances of advancing to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent, following their captivating performance last week.

Their energetic and synchronized dance routines, infused with the spirit of Azonto, garnered praise from the judges and a standing ovation from the audience. Dancing to popular hits like Fuse ODG’s 'Antenna' and other Azonto classics, the duo left a lasting impression on both judges and viewers alike.



In an interview with Adom TV, Afronitaa expressed her delight at sharing the stage with Abigail, emphasizing her gratitude for being part of the young girl's journey. She highlighted that their performance was not just for personal achievement but also aimed at bringing joy to Ghanaians and representing Ghana on an international platform.



Encouraging support from her fellow Ghanaians, Afronitaa urged them to vote and rally behind her and Abigail throughout the competition.

"It’s about passion and my love for dancing... I'm doing this for all of us, and I appeal to Ghanaians to vote for us and offer their support as we aim for the semi-finals," Afronitaa said.



Although the duo received four yeses from the judges during the Britain's Got Talent auditions, they missed out on a golden buzzer, which would have secured their direct entry to the semi-finals. The next stage for them is Deliberation Day, where the judges and producers determine which acts progress to the next round.



Should they advance, Afronitaa and Abigail will compete in the semi-finals, relying on fan votes to secure a spot in the finals.