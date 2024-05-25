Afropop queen Yemi Alade teases upcoming album with ‘Tomorrow’

Yemi Alade

Source: StarrFm

Global Afropop sensation Yemi Alade debuts her latest single "Tomorrow," an upbeat anthem emphasizing the promise of a new day and the opportunities it brings.

Produced by Yasso, the track urges listeners to trust in divine guidance despite uncertainty.



It's a prelude to her forthcoming tenth project, slated for 2024, promising a diverse mix of genres to appeal to global audiences.

Alade, a Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress, and entertainer, has garnered numerous accolades, including MTV Africa Music Awards and a UNDP Goodwill ambassadorship.



With a string of successful albums and chart-topping hits, she continues to elevate African music on the world stage.



