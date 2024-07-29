Afua Asantewaa Aduonum enstooled as Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam

Afua Asantewaa

Source: StarrFm

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, a renowned GWR Singathon contender, has been honored as Nkosouhemaa (Queen Mother of Development) of Breman Essiam, receiving the stool name Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I.

Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, a renowned GWR Singathon contender, has been honored as Nkosouhemaa (Queen Mother of Development) of Breman Essiam, receiving the stool name Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I. The ceremony highlighted her commitment to advancing education, healthcare, and infrastructure in the community.





Read full article