Afua Asantewaa accuses Guinness World Records of breaching contract

Afua Asantewaa has accused Guinness World Records (GWR) of violating their contract by prematurely announcing the outcome of her singing marathon.

In an interview with GTV, Asantewaa expressed her disappointment, stating that the contract stipulated she would be informed of the results before they were made public. She emphasized her willingness to share both successes and failures with her audience.



Despite her efforts to access the email containing the results, which was sent on February 12, Asantewaa asserted that technical difficulties prevented her from doing so. She informed GWR of the issue but has yet to receive a response.



Asantewaa revealed plans to announce the results once GWR addressed the matter, expressing her team's anticipation and desire for a formal press conference.





In December 2023, Asantewaa embarked on a five-day singing marathon, aiming to surpass the existing record of 105 hours. Despite her emotional rendition of Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’ upon completion, GWR remained silent on the outcome.As rumors circulated regarding the delay, Asantewaa disclosed her team's payment of $750 for a priority review. However, the announcement by GWR on Twitter confirmed her failure to break the record, with the refund of the review fee adding to the controversy.During the GTV interview, Asantewaa clarified that the refund did not signify the outcome of her attempt and criticized GWR for their handling of the situation.Despite the setback, Asantewaa expressed pride in her accomplishment and the unique experience of the five-day marathon.