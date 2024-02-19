Afua Asantewaa addresses cyberbullying, highlights ignorance and hypocrisy on social media

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa, alongside her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has recently faced relentless cyberbullying, sparking her strong response against social media critics.

In a video addressing the online harassment, Afua condemned the derogatory remarks aimed at her marriage, emphasizing the ignorance displayed by many social media users. She highlighted a disconcerting trend where individuals, who publicly troll her, privately solicit money or job opportunities.



"Too many people expose their ignorance on social media. They comment anyhow with 1gh data and DM [direct message] or meet you in person begging for money or [a] job," Afua lamented, shedding light on the hypocrisy prevalent in online interactions.



Furthermore, she underscored the irony of some individuals feeling intimidated by her presence on their timelines or For You Page (FYP) without any prior acquaintance, attributing it to baseless animosity.



"Some people on social media are intimidated anytime they see you on their timelines or FYP [For You Page]. They don’t know you from anywhere and might not have an acquaintance with you, they just hate you and would say you post [yourself] too much," Afua revealed, exposing the unwarranted hostility that permeates social media platforms.

Afua Asantewaa's resilience extends beyond confronting cyberbullying. On December 24, 2023, she embarked on a remarkable journey to establish the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual. The monumental feat, spanning 126 hours and 52 minutes, unfolded in Akwaaba village, marking a historic achievement.



As the Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, the visionary behind Ghana Outstanding Women Awards, Miss Kidi Ghana, Teen Queen Ghana, and Pose for Africa, Afua Asantewaa's unwavering commitment to excellence has garnered recognition beyond her musical endeavors. In acknowledgment of her accomplishments, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture bestowed upon her the title of Tourism Ambassador following her extraordinary singing marathon from December 24 to 29, 2023.



