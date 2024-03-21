Afua Asantewaa announces a 'thank you' tour after failed GWR sing-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, following her recent Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon, has revealed plans for a 'Thank You Tour' to express appreciation to her supporters.

In December 2023, at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, Afua sang tirelessly for 126 hours and 52 minutes, aiming to surpass the current record of 105 hours set by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



However, the Guinness World Records later clarified that her attempt fell short of the required break timings, a pivotal rule for marathon records.



Taking to Twitter on March 19, Afua Asantewaa announced her upcoming tour, commencing with gratitude towards her fans in Canada.

“I have a tall list of countries I am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR record attempt. It’s time to say thank you, beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada,” she shared.



