Afua Asantewaa explains delay in disclosing GWR sing-a-thon decision

Afua Asantewaa recently shed light on the delay in announcing her unsuccessful attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon.

Despite falling short of the record, Asantewaa expressed pride in being the only female globally to complete such a sing-a-thon.



In an interview with an Accra-based TV station, Asantewaa disclosed that she faced hurdles in promptly informing the public about her outcome due to the loss of her GWR login details. She lamented the inability to access her account, which hindered her from sharing official documentation regarding her attempt.



On Friday, February 23, 2024, the Guinness World Records officially declared that Afua Asantewaa of Ghana had not succeeded in breaking the existing record set in 2012, which stands at 105 hours. Despite the setback, GWR expressed optimism for Asantewaa's future attempts, acknowledging the inspiration she had instilled in her supporters.



"We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," stated GWR. Additionally, they confirmed the refund of the payment made by Asantewaa's team for a priority review.



Asantewaa commenced her singing marathon on December 24, 2023, aiming to surpass the existing record. Enduring a five-day ordeal, she concluded her attempt on December 29, 2023, after singing for a total of five days, six hours, and fifty-five minutes. Despite the setback, Asantewaa's determination remains undeterred, hinting at potential future endeavors to clinch a Guinness World Record.