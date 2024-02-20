Afua Asantewaa named brand ambassador for Response One Ghana Limited

Afua Asantewaa at Response One Ghana limited

Renowned for her Guinness Record Sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Response One Ghana Limited, a leading security solutions provider.

In a significant partnership move, Response One Ghana Limited has inked a three-year renewable contract with Asantewaa.



This collaboration comes in the wake of Asantewaa's recent burglary incident just days before her Sing-a-thon attempt last December, prompting Response One's commitment to extending its premier security services to safeguard her residence in Accra.



The signing ceremony, held at Response One's headquarters in Ringway Estates-Osu, saw the CEO of Response One highlighting the company's dedication to revolutionising security services in Ghana.

He expressed delight in welcoming Asantewaa, a national icon celebrated for her determination and recent record attempt, into the Response One family. The CEO stressed the company's unwavering commitment to ensuring tranquility and safety for its clients, exemplified by the top-tier security measures installed at Asantewaa's home.



Embracing her new role with gratitude, Asantewaa described the ambassadorship as a pledge to advocate for security and protect lives and properties. She expressed her appreciation for Response One's advanced security measures, which restored peace of mind following the recent burglary incident at her home.



Asantewaa also conveyed her eagerness to collaborate with Response One in promoting a safer and more secure environment.