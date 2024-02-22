Agbeko opens up on spiritual attacks, drug abuse

Agbeko

Voltarian rapper Bismark Agbeko Yankah, popularly known as Agbeko, formerly signed to the renowned producer Hammer Last Two, has revealed the challenges that led to the halt of his music career.

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM, Agbeko disclosed that spiritual attacks three years ago marked the beginning of his music career's downfall and a subsequent 20-year hiatus from music.



"It all started three years ago, I started experiencing some spiritual attacks and all that that is how come I lost my locks and all that. I have to start going to spiritual churches. I go for prayers and all so I have to take off my locks as directed by my spiritual pastor," he shared during the interview on 3FMDrive.



Acknowledging his past struggles with drug abuse, Agbeko admitted to being clean now and expressed the need for assistance in his rehabilitation process.



"I know I was on drugs and all that but as long as the street is concerned when I do not have anywhere to lay my head, I find myself sleeping on the street every time so people thought I was still doing drugs," Agbeko confessed. "Few months ago, I started staying away from it I still need help with my rehabilitation. I have been homeless for one and a half year now."

Despite being one of the top Voltarian rappers, Agbeko revealed that he has been surviving on support from friends and family since leaving the music scene. He attributed his downfall partially to associating with "bad friends" and making wrong choices.



"Some be bad friends, it happens. We all do mistakes. I just fell into the wrong hands perhaps," he reflected.



Agbeko emphasized his determination to revive his music career and shared that he is currently working on a project, hoping for the necessary support to bring it to fruition.