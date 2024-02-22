Agbeko seeks financial assistance

Agbeko

Ghanaian rapper Agbeko, formerly associated with 'The Last Two', has reached out to the public for financial assistance, revealing his year-and-a-half-long struggle with homelessness.

In an interview on 3FM, the artist, renowned for his hit track ‘Wotome’, attributed his dire situation to a combination of drug abuse, negative peer influences, failed business ventures, and personal missteps, alongside what he perceives as spiritual attacks on his life.



Agbeko recounted instances of Hammer, the founder of The Last Two, coming to his aid during his encounters with law enforcement, often stemming from seeking refuge in marginalized areas subject to frequent police scrutiny.



Despite his challenges, Agbeko expressed accountability for his circumstances, stating, “I wouldn’t blame my situation on anyone or industry. I do have issues with people but those are my personal issues to deal with.”



While acknowledging periods of sobriety in recent months, he acknowledged that his current living conditions hinder his efforts to break free from substance abuse and pursue a better life.

Calling for public support for his rehabilitation, Agbeko emphasized his commitment to change and his readiness to embrace a positive transformation.



"I need rehab. I need to stay off the street, find where I can stay and then work on myself," he said.



He also expressed optimism about his prospects for reentry into the music scene, citing a catalogue of unreleased material awaiting production once he stabilizes his circumstances.