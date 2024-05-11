Ajagurajah claims Jesus Christ married, had five children, and died at 120

Ajagurajah

The Founder and Leader of Ajagurajah Movement stirs controversy with claims about Jesus Christ's life and death.

Contrary to the canonical gospels, Ajagurajah alleges Jesus Christ married Mary Magdalene, fathered five children, and lived until the age of 120.



While mainstream Christian belief holds Jesus died at 33, Ajagurajah asserts Jesus led a conventional life and passed away at an advanced age.

Ajagurajah attributes his spiritual gifts to his lineage, claiming inheritance from his father.