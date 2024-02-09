Akesse Brempong shares journey to becoming a pastor

Akesse Brempong

Ghanaian gospel musician, Akesse Brempong reflected on his journey from hesitation to embrace the call of ministry.

Brempong confessed that initially, the allure of pastoring didn't captivate him, citing the traditional image of pastors clad in cassocks and long chains as a deterrent.



In an exclusive interview with Joy Prime's Celeb Biz with Amelley Djosu Akesse Brempong said: "I was a funky young man, and at the time, pastoring wasn't that funky. When you hear about pastors, you'll see people in cassocks, some with long chains."



However, his perspective shifted when he encountered Precious Hayman, a turning point that unveiled the hand of God upon his life.

Watch Akesse Brempong tell his story in the video below:



