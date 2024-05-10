Akrobeto replies critics suggesting he gets a nose job

Akrobeto

Kumawood's beloved actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, has fired back at critics suggesting he undergo nose plastic surgery, firmly asserting that his distinct feature does not trouble him.

In an interview with UTV, Akrobeto expressed astonishment at the notion that his sizable nose should concern those without similar attributes, emphasizing the benefits he derives from it, such as enhanced breathing capacity.



"I breathe easily... I cannot get sick. I don’t even need oxygen at the hospital. I can really breathe lots of air. My nose doesn’t choke. I would rather eat at the chop bar (local restaurant) with the money," he remarked confidently.

Asserting a philosophical stance, he noted the inevitability of mortality and the futility of obsessive concern over physical appearance, citing examples like Michael Jackson to underscore his point.



"No matter what, you will die in life... it’s okay to look good, but you can die anytime. No one can escape death. You will definitely grow, you cannot escape ageing. What didn’t Michael Jackson do? But where is he now? Gone," he reflected sagely.