Akrobeto shares divorce anecdote while celebrating Bawumias' 20th wedding anniversary

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi, famously known as Akrobeto, recently entertained audiences with a humorous yet intimate anecdote about the conclusion of his marriage.

Describing the incident, Akrobeto revealed that his marriage ended after a dramatic encounter involving a powerful slap from his wife, causing him to tumble.



"The slap was so forceful that it knocked me down," he chuckled as he recounted the event. "I married my wife in 2006, but it was only recently that I sought a divorce after she slapped me and I fell. I'm now wary of marriage."



The comic actor shared his story while congratulating Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, on their 20th wedding anniversary. Expressing surprise at the milestone, Akrobeto praised the couple's enduring commitment.



"Bawumia, the vice president, and his wife have been married for 20 years. Oh, wow, they have done very well. You see, they are not old but have had a successful marriage, which is commendable," he said.



Reflecting on the longevity of the Bawumias' marriage, Akrobeto humorously speculated about the dynamics of their relationship. "So, do you think Bawumia doesn't upset his wife? Do you think Samira doesn't annoy her husband?" he quipped. "We all make mistakes, but marriage is about understanding."

The Bawumias exchanged vows on February 14, 2004, marking their enduring commitment to each other.



