President Akufo-Addo eating Kenkey in Jamestown

Source: Daily guide

President Akufo-Addo was seen enjoying Kenkey, a traditional Ga dish, at the Jamestown Fishing Harbour commissioning.

This gesture, alongside his wife Rebecca, highlighted his connection with local culture and his approachable nature.

The event underscored his commitment to revitalizing the fishing industry and his genuine engagement with the people.



