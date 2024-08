Bukom Banku

Source: Classfmonline

Boxing star Bukom Banku criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo, claiming he has failed to manage Ghana effectively.

He accused Akufo-Addo of mismanaging resources, depleting the country’s wealth, and worsening living conditions.

Banku expressed concern over the ruling NPP’s potential success in breaking the eight-year political cycle, suggesting it could be disastrous for Ghana.



