Akufo Addo is a scammer, vote against him - A Plus

A Plus

Kwame Obeng Asare, known as A Plus, a politician and showbiz pundit, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allegedly forgetting his journey to presidency as his term nears its end.

During a recent broadcast on UTV, A Plus accused Akufo-Addo's election victory as deceitful to Ghanaians, acknowledging his own role in promoting Akufo-Addo as the best candidate in 2016.



A Plus addressed various topics in his impassioned speech, notably referencing a viral video showing Akufo-Addo requesting chiefs at a public event to stand and shake his hand.



The brief clip, lasting 12 seconds, depicted the president approaching traditional leaders, seemingly at a funeral, and motioning for them to stand before greeting them.



A Plus criticized Akufo-Addo's conduct, stating, "If you rely on Akufo-Addo, he would disappoint you. He is seeing out his term, he has scammed everyone. He begged for votes, today he says chiefs should stand to greet him."

He further remarked that Akufo-Addo seemed indifferent to the concerns of the populace, asserting that the president has become detached from reality in the final months of his tenure.



The exact location and occasion of the video remain unspecified, yet it circulated widely on social media, prompting discussions on Akufo-Addo's interactions with seated chiefs in other instances.



