Akwaaba Festival showcases Ghana’s rich cultural heritage - Bessa Simons

President of Musicians Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons

The upcoming Akwaaba Festival is set to spotlight Ghana's vibrant cultural tapestry, according to the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons.

Simons emphasised that the festival serves as a testament to Ghana's diverse cultural output, underscoring MUSIGA's collaborative efforts with the organisers to ensure its success.



Scheduled from March 6 to March 8 at the National Theatre, this year’s Akwaaba Festival marks its third installment, organised by Joe Osae’s Ceejay Multimedia in conjunction with MUSIGA and supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority.



Simons lauded the festival as a pivotal platform for artists of varied disciplines, heralding it as a cornerstone in bolstering Ghana's cultural infrastructure.



Joe Osae, the CEO of Ceejay Multimedia, renowned for his prowess across cultural and multimedia spheres, has been instrumental in spearheading the Akwaaba Festival since 2022. The community eagerly anticipates another dynamic showcase this year.



An array of activities awaits attendees at Akwaaba Festival 2024, including exhibitions featuring Ghanaian art and craft, traditional textiles, fashion accessories, local beverages, and a culinary bazaar. MUSIGA will grace the festival with free live performances on March 6 and March 7, highlighting the integral role of music in elevating cultural events.

"MUSIGA is delighted that the Akwaaba Festival acknowledges the transformative power of music in event culture. Our talented members are diligently preparing for the festivities, poised to captivate audiences with their performances," remarked Bessa Simons.



The festival's pinnacle, Akwaaba Night, slated for March 8 in the main auditorium, promises an enchanting fusion of music, fashion, and dance.



Featuring esteemed acts such as the Ghana Dance Ensemble, guitarist Akablay and his Abiza Band, and highlife maestro Pat Thomas, the night will culminate with an awards ceremony and the launch of the Miss Akwaaba 2024 pageant.



Bessa Simons extended a warm invitation to culture and music enthusiasts, urging them to partake in the festivities and immerse themselves in Ghana's rich cultural heritage.



"Come revel in the spirit of the Akwaaba Festival, embrace Ghanaian culture, and savor the exceptional music performances by MUSIGA members," he encouraged.