Akwaboah announces impending wedding

Akwaboah with his wife to be

Highlife sensation Akwaboah sparked excitement across social media today with his announcement of impending nuptials.

In a succinct Facebook post, Akwaboah shared, "Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck," signaling his forthcoming marriage to fans and followers.



While specifics of the ceremony remain undisclosed, speculation suggests the wedding will take place this weekend, with pre-wedding photos of the couple already circulating online.



Expectedly, Akwaboah's romantic repertoire, including hits like "I Do Love You" and "Obiaa" featuring Cina Soul, are anticipated to serenade guests at the event.

In a nod to one of his popular tracks, Akwaboah has evidently found his "Number One."



Congratulations to the happy couple as they embark on this new chapter together.