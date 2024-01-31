Akwaboah urges fellow musicians to embrace self-reliance

Akwaboah

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer, Akwaboah Jnr, has urged fellow musicians to take charge of their destinies in the showbiz industry, emphasizing the need for self-reliance over reliance on government intervention.

Akwaboah, in an interview on the "Uncut Show", addressed the challenges encountered by artists in the music industry. He stressed the significance of musicians proactively investing in their craft, promoting their work, and fostering collaborations, rather than passively waiting for governmental aid.



"I encourage every musician out there to find ways to accomplish your goals instead of expecting someone else to do it for you. Waiting for someone to enter government and fix the showbiz industry or address your concerns will be a futile effort," he said.

Akwaboah expressed his disappointment with the government's apparent lack of support for the creative arts industry. He cautioned musicians against banking on government favors or interventions, urging them to seek empowerment through self-reliance.



He, therefore, advocated for the government to create an enabling environment for industry growth by offering tax incentives, improving infrastructure, and implementing supportive policies.