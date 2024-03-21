Alapta Wan

Blossoming onto the Ghanaian dancehall scene with an electrifying presence, Alapta Wan's latest release, "Big God," is making waves and garnering attention far beyond her Navrongo roots.

Alapta Wan, hailing from the Upper East region of Ghana, is proving herself a formidable force in the music industry with her infectious beats and empowering lyrics.



With her distinct style and undeniable talent, Alapta Wan is swiftly gaining recognition as one of Ghana's most promising dancehall sensations. Her latest single, "Big God," serves as a testament to her journey, celebrating triumphs, resilience, and the unwavering faith that has propelled her forward.



Having graced stages alongside esteemed artists such as Shatta Wale, Chief One, and Kwabena Kwabena, Alapta Wan has honed her craft and carved out a niche for herself in the competitive world of Ghanaian music. Her ability to captivate audiences with her dynamic performances and authentic storytelling sets her apart as a true gem in the industry.

"Big God" not only showcases Alapta Wan's musical prowess but also reflects her unwavering belief in the power of faith and determination. With its catchy rhythms and uplifting message, the single resonates with listeners from all walks of life, inspiring them to embrace their own journey and celebrate their victories, no matter how big or small.



Stream the song below:



