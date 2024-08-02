Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Alaye Geng release video for 'Mama' from Mad Vibe EP

IMG 20240802 203605 Alaye Geng and Kilimore

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alaye Geng has dropped the highly anticipated music video for their track "Mama," featured on the recently released Mad Vibe EP.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live