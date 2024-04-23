Alhassan Abdul Karim, receives top hospitality awards in Tanzania

Alhasssan Abdul Karim receiving his award

Ghanaian businessman and CEO of My Time Guest House in Tamale, Mr. Alhassan Abdul Karim, has been recognized with two prestigious awards at the Africa's Outstanding Professional Award ceremony held at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Mr. Karim was honored with the "Most Outstanding in Accommodation Experience" award and also received the distinguished "Young CEO in the Hospitality Industry in Africa" accolade.



These accolades underscore Mr. Karim's commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality sector, highlighting his leadership and contributions to exceptional accommodation experiences at My Time Guest House.

His success at this international event showcases Ghana's talent and expertise in the hospitality industry, inspiring future entrepreneurs and professionals across Africa.