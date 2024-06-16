Entertainment

All Rastamen must congratulate Kinaata for winning Reggae Song at the TGMAs – Ras Kuuku

Image 50.png Kofi Kinaata

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian singer Ras Kuuku has urged Rastafarians to acknowledge Kofi Kinaata's win at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards for Best Reggae Song.

He emphasized that reggae music is not solely for Rastafarians but for everyone.

During an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM, Ras Kuuku defended the inclusivity of reggae music, stating that anyone can embrace its rhythms.

He highlighted the importance of artists like himself in sustaining the reggae dancehall genre within awards schemes.

Ras Kuuku's comments underscored the need for recognition beyond traditional associations, promoting a broader appreciation of reggae's cultural and musical diversity in Ghana.

Source: Mynewsgh