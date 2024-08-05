All set for 2024 Agotime Kente festival

Agotime Kente Festival

Source: Classfmonline

The Agotime Kente Festival, set for August 4-11, 2024, in Ghana’s Volta Region, will celebrate the Kente cloth with vibrant events including a grand durbar, football gala, and Kente weaving competition.

