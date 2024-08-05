All set for 2024 Agotime Kente festival

Menu ›
Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline
The Agotime Kente Festival, set for August 4-11, 2024, in Ghana’s Volta Region, will celebrate the Kente cloth with vibrant events including a grand durbar, football gala, and Kente weaving competition. The theme, "Repositioning The Kente Heritage For Inclusive Development," highlights the festival’s cultural and developmental goals.
