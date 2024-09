The new winner will succeed Sika, the 2023 titleholder, with the competition starting at 8 PM.

Source: Ghanaweekend

The 2024 Miss Tourism Ghana grand finale is set for tonight at the National Theatre in Accra, featuring eight contestants from different regions.

The event highlights Ghana's tourism and culture.

The new winner will succeed Sika, the 2023 titleholder, with the competition starting at 8 PM.



Read full article