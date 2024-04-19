Alliance Francaise to hold concert in Kumasi

The event promises to be one of its kind, with a blend of some legends in the industry

The Alliance Francaise in Kumasi is gearing up for a memorable musical event dubbed ‘3 Stars Kumafranco Musical Concert’ on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 7:00 pm.

The event, which is being organised to rebrand highlife music, promises to be one of a kind, with a blend of some of the legends in the industry who will showcase their skills.



It is expected to attract a large number of highlife music lovers, as well as stakeholders in the music industry.



Frank Mensah Pozo is billed to perform at the event, and he is expected to perform all his hit songs to entertain fans who will attend the event with their loved ones.



The event will also witness live performances from other celebrated highlife musicians like Maxwell Osei Abaayie and Omama Blackman, among others.



The highlife musicians billed to perform at the event have all promised to perform back to back of their various hit songs, to bring back those fond memories of yesteryears.

With these musicians lined up for the event, the concert will certainly be a delight full of great music and fun.



The musicians will perform alongside Happy International Band, Odomakoma Band and Adadamu Strong Five.



Comedian Joe Kuntani will also thrill comedy lovers with rib-cracking jokes.



According to Sonia Rottermann, Director of Alliance Francaise Kumasi, she is impressed with Ghanaian hospitality and that the harmonious relationship between the Alliance Francaise, the French community, the Francophone block in Kumasi and the people of Ashanti is good for socio-economic development.



The sponsors and partners of the event include Alliance Francaise, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, Republique Francaise, Institut Francais, Liberte Creativite Diversite, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Radio France International (RFI), Fast TV, Ashfoam and others.