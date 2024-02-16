Ama K. Abrebrese named UN Migration Goodwill Ambassador

Ama K Abrebrese

Award-winning British-Ghanaian actress and film producer, Ama K. Abrebrese, has been appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), joining a cadre of influential figures dedicated to advancing the cause of well-managed migration globally.

The announcement also includes musician and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, who joins Ama K. Abrebrese among the nine newly appointed Goodwill Ambassadors for IOM. This roster includes Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who was unveiled as IOM’s inaugural global Ambassador in November.



The role of these Goodwill Ambassadors is to spotlight the opportunities presented by migration and its role in dispersing talent worldwide. The diverse lineup of Ambassadors aims to bring attention to the positive aspects of migration and its impact on individuals and societies.



Expressing her enthusiasm, IOM Director General Amy Pope welcomed the new appointees, emphasizing their status as trail-blazers and sources of inspiration globally. She highlighted their crucial role in promoting well-managed migration and enhancing the lives of migrants.

The selection process for the Ambassadors involved nominations from IOM representatives in their respective countries, followed by a rigorous review and assessment process.



Founded in 1951, IOM stands as the premier intergovernmental organization dedicated to migration issues. Committed to the belief that orderly and humane migration benefits both migrants and societies, IOM became a part of the United Nations system in 2016.