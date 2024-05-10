Amaarae’s ‘Sad Girls Luv Money’ remix goes Platinum in US

Amaarae

Ghanaian artist Amaarae achieves platinum status in the US with her remix of "Sad Girlz Luv Money," certified by the RIAA on May 6.

Originally released in 2021, the remix featuring Kali Uchis & Moliy garnered immense popularity, particularly on TikTok, catapulting Amaarae to new heights of fame.



The track's success follows her album "The Angel You Don’t Know," which peaked at #6 on Billboard World Albums.



Moreover, the remix made notable appearances on various Billboard charts, including the Hot 100 and World Digital Song Sales.

It also topped Spotify’s Viral Songs chart and reached number 18 on the Top 200 chart.



With over 421 million streams on Spotify alone, the remix continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, showcasing Amaarae's enduring musical impact.