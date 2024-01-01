Amerado takes over Ejisu with first-ever ‘My Motherland’ concert in a celebration of roots

Rapper, Amerado

Ghanaian musician Amerado's recent My Motherland concert at Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, was a success, drawing in thousands of excited fans.

The historic town of Ejisu was host to the concert on December 28, with the Okese Park overflowing with fans and music lovers as Amerado held his first self-organized concert, a celebration of his roots and his rise to national fame over the past few years.



Earlier in the day, Amerado led a health walk with residents of Ejisu, promoting the importance of staying active and healthy. This community-oriented event set the tone for a night of positive vibes and celebration.



The concert kicked off at 7pm and continued until a staggering 6am the next morning, a testament to the infectious energy and excitement that Amerado and his fellow performers generated.



The energy was electric throughout the night, with the audience cheering on their favorite performers and singing along to every word.



The crowd stayed on their feet throughout the entire night, only dispersing after the final notes faded.

The Kwaku Ananse hitmaker was joined by a stellar lineup of fellow musicians, including Fameye, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Lasmid, Eno Barony, Fancy Gadam, and Kweku Darlington.



Rising stars like OT n Aiges, Kwame Barry, SevenKizs, and Rap Fada also had the opportunity to showcase their talents to the enthusiastic crowd.



With its immense success, the My Motherland concert is poised to become an annual event in Ejisu. Fans are already eagerly anticipating what Amerado has in store for next year's edition.



The concert was a powerful display of Amerado's talent, his connection to his hometown, and his ability to bring people together through music.



