Amerado

The Micburners Music Group, led by Amerado, is set to captivate music enthusiasts across the United States of America (USA) with unforgettable musical experiences this summer.

Announced recently in Accra, the tour marks the group's extensive visit to the US throughout the summer of 2024. In collaboration with Adjo Logistics LLC9191 Holly In Maple Grove MN 55311, the tour encompasses a series of live performances.



Amerado and his band, known for their distinctive stage presence, will delight audiences in Minneapolis, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and several other states.

The Kweku Ananse hitmaker, who has previously held successful shows, assures fans to "expect nothing but gripping performances."



With a track record of winning the hearts of both young and old audiences, Amerado continues to release hit songs in collaboration with various local artists. His latest single, titled “Abronoma,” is currently available on major music streaming platforms.