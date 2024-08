Justin Riley

American rapper and music producer Justin Riley, known as BeatKing, has passed away at 39. His death was confirmed by his manager, Tasha Felder, who did not disclose the cause.

BeatKing was renowned for his impact on Southern hip-hop and Houston's club scene, collaborating with artists like Ludacris, 2 Chainz, and Juicy J.

He is survived by his two daughters and partner, Talameshia.



