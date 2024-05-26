Another woman accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually assaulting her in a lawsuit

Sean Diddy

Source: CNN

April Lampros has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault in a lawsuit, alleging four instances of assault from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s.

Lampros claims Combs raped her after coercing her to drink and assaulting her in various locations, including a hotel room and a parking garage.



She also alleges Combs threatened and manipulated her, impacting her emotional well-being and career aspirations.



Lampros' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, filed the suit, which also implicates Bad Boy Records, Arista Records, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Combs denies the allegations and is under federal investigation.



Crystal McKinney recently accused him of assault, and surveillance footage showed him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.



