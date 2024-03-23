Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Sister Derby criticizes Bagbin's actions as childish and petty

Sister Derby and Alban Bagbin

Ghanaian musician and activist Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, has criticized the recent actions of Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, labeling them as retaliatory and unprofessional.

The controversy surrounds Bagbin's decision to suspend the approval of ministerial nominees pending the Supreme Court’s ruling on a related case. Bagbin attributed this move to an interlocutory injunction filed by MP Dafeamekpor on March 20.



However, many observers see this as a retaliatory measure by the President’s office, following Parliament's delay in sending the anti-LGBTQ+ bill for presidential assent. This delay came after the President's office requested more time, citing two injunctions against the bill pending in the Supreme Court.



Reacting to these developments on Instagram on March 22, Sister Derby criticized Bagbin's behavior, likening it to a childish and petty squabble. She lamented that important legislative matters beneficial to Ghana were being overshadowed by personal grievances.



In her post, Sister Derby questioned whether similar disrespect was shown to Bagbin when he supported the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which she and other activists have vehemently opposed as barbaric and a violation of human rights.

The anti-LGBTQ+ Bill proposes harsh penalties, including imprisonment, for individuals engaged in LGBTQ+ acts, with promoters and sponsors facing even longer jail terms.



President Akufo-Addo has withheld his decision on the bill, awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on its constitutionality. However, even if he decides against it, MPs could potentially enforce the bill's provisions through a two-thirds majority vote to override the president's decision.



