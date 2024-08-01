Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Anti-LGBTQIA+ laws: UK band The 1975 sued over Malaysia concert

Anti LGBTQ Law The festival organizers are suing the band for £1.9m in damages

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

The 1975's performance in Kuala Lumpur led to the festival's cancellation after lead singer Matty Healy criticized Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and engaged in provocative behavior.

The 1975's performance in Kuala Lumpur led to the festival's cancellation after lead singer Matty Healy criticized Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and engaged in provocative behavior. The festival organizers are suing the band for £1.9m in damages, claiming they breached performance rules. The band denies intentional provocation.



Read full article

Source: BBC