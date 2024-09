Prophet kumchacha

Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, suggested that Apostle Paul might have been depressed when advising against marriage.

He criticized Paul's views as irrational, attributing them to potential mental health issues like depression, bipolar disorder, and dementia.

Kumchacha also pointed out inconsistencies in the celibacy of Catholic clergy.



