Kweku Smoke

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

This week’s Rap Life Radio on Apple Music features Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke discussing his album *Born in Hell*.

The episode also highlights new tracks from Ziggy4x, Maglera Doe Boy, Priddy Ugly, and Usimamane.

Ebro Darden and Nandi Madida host, celebrating the latest in Hip-Hop and African music.



