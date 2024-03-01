Appointment of creatives to government roles largely ceremonial – Ola Michael

Ola Michael

Media personality, Ola Michael, has criticized the role of creatives appointed to government and ministerial positions, asserting that their influence is largely ceremonial and lacks the capacity to drive meaningful policies and initiatives for industry growth.

According to Michael, there is a profound absence of genuine consideration for the needs of the creative industry, highlighting that such appointments often serve as superficial gestures to pacify rather than empower creatives.



During a recent appearance on Graphic Showbiz’s X Dialogue Series discussing "Have creative players in political positions helped the industry?" Michael remarked, “Creatives’ positions have been ceremonial. They just create the space and give us the position to shut us up."



He expressed frustration that individuals in these roles lack the authority to enact substantial change. "They don't have plans for whoever they put there, and the person doesn't have power to do anything meaningful. They (politicians) plan, make policies, and impose it on us (creatives) without weighing how much impact it would make in the industry,” he elaborated.

Michael stressed that rather than fixating on securing ministerial positions, creatives should concentrate on gaining representation within government agencies, which he views as the pivotal entities for effecting impactful decisions.



“We creatives have been so relaxed and we don't seem to know where to position ourselves. We always think we need a ministerial position to be effective. What we need now is to position our people in the agencies which are the engine room to make an impact.”



He emphasized the importance of structural changes within the industry, stating, “We don't have the structures to move our industry, and so whichever person is placed in the ministry can do very little. We need to get our people in the government agencies, that is the engine room where action takes place.”