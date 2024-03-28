Archipalago denies receiving money from Hajia4Reall amid romance scam allegations

Archipalago

Ghanaian musician, Archipalago, has refuted claims of receiving money from social media influencer Hajia4reall, amidst allegations of her involvement in romance scams.

Archipalago disclosed that despite their close relationship, Hajia4reall never disclosed her dealings to him, leaving him unaware of the recent controversies surrounding her.



In a video shared by Zionfelix on Instagram, Archipalago expressed surprise over the revelations about Hajia4reall, emphasizing that she never discussed her transactions or sent him any money.



Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money, as confirmed by the United States Department of Justice.



Facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison, Hajia4Reall has agreed to forfeit over $2 million and pay restitution in the same amount.

Attorney Damian Williams condemned the actions of Hajia4Reall, emphasizing the harm caused to vulnerable victims of romance scams and reaffirming the commitment to bringing fraudsters to justice.



