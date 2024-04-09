Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo criticizes Medikal's hype tactics for Indigo O2 concert

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has slammed rapper Medikal for using what he called childish stunts to promote his upcoming concert at London's Indigo O2 on May 3, 2024.

Arnold voiced his disappointment on UTV’s United Showbiz show on Saturday, April 6, 2024, highlighting that Medikal's stature in the industry should speak for itself without the need for sensational measures.



He emphasized the importance of effective marketing, noting that the venue's capacity of 2800 standing and 1800 sitting should be filled with proper promotion alone.



Medikal has been involved in public disputes lately, including a near physical altercation with former AMG family member Showboy.

The “Ronaldo” hitmaker also distanced himself from AMG Business and warned of physical consequences for anyone associating him with the group.



Additionally, Medikal announced his separation from wife Fella Makafui, stating they now co-parent their daughter, Island Frimpong.