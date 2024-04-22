Arnold applauds Otumfuo for jubilee hall construction

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has praised Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his initiative in building the state-of-the-art Jubilee Hall in Kumasi, while expressing concern over governmental neglect of similar projects.

During a segment on UTV's United Showbiz program, Arnold highlighted the discrepancy between individual and state-led efforts, emphasizing that the completion of such a significant cultural landmark by a single person underscores a broader problem of infrastructure development by the government.



He commended Otumfuo for the economic and cultural benefits the hall would bring to the region, showcasing valuable artifacts and providing a venue for various events.



The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall, commissioned on April 15, 2024, features a range of amenities including a 2000-capacity hall, cocktail lounge, offices, and intricate traditional designs throughout its interior. Named in honor of the Asantehene, the hall is envisioned as a focal point for Asanteman meetings, cultural performances, and symposiums.

Funding for the project was entirely provided by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II himself, reflecting a personal commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom.



