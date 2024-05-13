Arnold criticizes FDA over celebrity alcohol ad ban

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has slammed the FDA for banning celebrities from alcohol ads, citing a lack of empirical data to support the decision.

He argued that without evidence of the ads' impact on youth, the directive lacks effectiveness.



Arnold emphasized the need for research to justify such regulations, stating that if data showed negative societal effects, the ban would be warranted.



He criticized the FDA for issuing a directive without empirical evidence, contrasting it with UK regulations that provide clear data on the impact of similar activities.



The controversy over the ban has divided showbiz personalities, with some seeing it as beneficial and others expressing concerns about its impact on the industry.



Background:



The FDA's ban on celebrity alcohol endorsements dates back to 2015, aligning with WHO policies to protect minors from alcoholism.

In 2020, artiste Wendy Shay publicly criticized the ban, arguing it deprived celebrities of earnings and urging peers to oppose it.



The FDA maintained the directive aimed to safeguard children, not impede celebrity income.



In 2022, the issue reached the Supreme Court, with music publisher Mark Darlington Osae challenging the regulations for discrimination and constitutional violations.



Prominent industry figures, including Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene, opposed the ban, advocating for its repeal.



The Supreme Court has yet to announce a verdict on the case, with no new date set.