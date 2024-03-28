Artists shouldn't pay for collaborations - Wiyaala urges

Wiyaala

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Wiyaala, voiced her strong opposition to the practice of artists paying for collaborations.

Dubbed the 'African Lioness', Wiyaala emphasized in an interview in 3Xtra that musical collaborations should be driven by a mutual appreciation for art rather than financial gain.



She argued that any financial benefits stemming from collaborations should originate from third parties seeking to enjoy the music, rather than direct payments between artists.



Wiyaala contended that paying for features often results in a commercialized product, devoid of genuine emotion and authenticity.



For Wiyaala, the essence of collaboration lies in artistic expression, not monetary transactions. She stressed the importance of meeting and connecting with fellow artists before engaging in any collaborative efforts.

Wiyaala expressed her willingness to collaborate with musicians regardless of their fame or status, emphasizing the need for personal connection and emotional resonance in musical partnerships.



She highlighted the transformative power of genuine musical connections, contrasting it with collaborations driven solely by financial motives, which she argued lack emotional depth and longevity.



