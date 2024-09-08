As a young girl, I daydreamed about making my own money not marriage – Nancy Isime

Menu ›
Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Nigerian actress and social media personality Nancy Isime revealed on the Creativitea Live with Lynda podcast that she never fantasized about marriage as a child.
Instead, she dreamed of financial independence and building her own career.
Isime shared that her modest upbringing, where asking for help was frowned upon, instilled a strong desire for self-sufficiency.
She emphasized that, if she does marry, the scale of the wedding won’t matter much, as her focus has always been on personal success and financial autonomy.
